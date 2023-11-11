Rhumbline Advisers Has $142.83 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Waste Management worth $142,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

