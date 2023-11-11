Rhumbline Advisers Has $144.38 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Chubb worth $144,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $222.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $12,738,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.