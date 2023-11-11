Rhumbline Advisers Has $99.25 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $99,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 189,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

