Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of CME Group worth $135,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $217.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

