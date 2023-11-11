Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of DexCom worth $101,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.8 %

DXCM opened at $94.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

