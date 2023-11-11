Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $133,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $798.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $820.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total transaction of $707,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

