Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $103,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $517.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $518.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.34.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

