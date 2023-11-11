Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $95,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

