Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,704 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Lam Research worth $176,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $685.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.75.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

