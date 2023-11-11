Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,313 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $150,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

