Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,712 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of The Cigna Group worth $183,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

