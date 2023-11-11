Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,958 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $125,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.35. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

