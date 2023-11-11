Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,108 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $112,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

CMG stock opened at $2,120.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,903.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,975.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.