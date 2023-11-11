Rhumbline Advisers Sells 31,097 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $128,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

