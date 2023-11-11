Rhumbline Advisers Sells 757 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of AutoZone worth $103,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,547.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,523.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.