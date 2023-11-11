Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of EOG Resources worth $141,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

