Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of General Motors worth $105,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

GM stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

