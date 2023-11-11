RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 112.4 %

RIBT opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998,110.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

