RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RIBT opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998,110.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
