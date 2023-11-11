Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $549,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Roche by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Roche by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Roche by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY remained flat at $32.79 during midday trading on Friday. 1,762,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

