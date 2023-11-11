Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Announces Earnings Results

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 2,553,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,276. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,617 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.