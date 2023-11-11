Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.