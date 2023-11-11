Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,029 shares of company stock valued at $240,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

