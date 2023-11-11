Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 31.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.27 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

