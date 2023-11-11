Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.
Several analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.
Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.27 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
