Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.50 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.04.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.62. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

