Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$69.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$66.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.04.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$56.93 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

