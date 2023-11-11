Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.