Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 599,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

