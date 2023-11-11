Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWP traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.