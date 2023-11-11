Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $229,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. 2,966,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,580. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

