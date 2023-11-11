Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $212,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,038 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

