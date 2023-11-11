Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $220,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cencora by 38.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.57. 2,682,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cencora

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.