Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $223,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $14.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.89. 1,147,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,589. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $369.94 and a one year high of $558.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.91 and its 200 day moving average is $484.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

