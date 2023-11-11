Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $223,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
INTU traded up $14.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.89. 1,147,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,589. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $369.94 and a one year high of $558.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.91 and its 200 day moving average is $484.01.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
