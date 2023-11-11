Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. 1,387,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,594. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.