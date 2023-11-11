Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $232,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.51. 744,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,318. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.53 and its 200-day moving average is $353.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

