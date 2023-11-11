Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,529,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE GEL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. 694,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.