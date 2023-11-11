Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $61.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

