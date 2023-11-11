Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GTY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.