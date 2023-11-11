Royal Bank of Canada Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $57.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on O. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

