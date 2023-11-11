Royal Bank of Canada Raises Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Price Target to $91.00

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scienjoy Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SJ opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.