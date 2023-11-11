Royal Bank of Canada Raises Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Price Target to $91.00

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Scienjoy Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ SJ opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
