Royal Bank of Canada Trims V2X (NYSE:VVX) Target Price to $55.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VVX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. V2X has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

