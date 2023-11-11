RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £145,575 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 647 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($179,700.04).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Simon Pryce bought 14,500 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £99,760 ($123,145.29).

RS Group stock opened at GBX 709.60 ($8.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 713.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 762.56. RS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($12.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,500.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.60) to GBX 840 ($10.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.53).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

