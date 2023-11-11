Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

