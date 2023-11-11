Russell S. Elmer Sells 56 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $634.97 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $636.43. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.65 and a 200 day moving average of $550.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

