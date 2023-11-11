Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
