S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.73), with a volume of 6140682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.15 ($0.83).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £310.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

