Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAGE. Barclays cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

