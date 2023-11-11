Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Trading Down 20.2%

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.80. 45,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 126,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($35.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($35.30). Equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -24.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

