Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.63. 4,113,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.