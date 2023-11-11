Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

SASR stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $941.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

