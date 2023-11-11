Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$107.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$111.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CP opened at C$97.54 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.94 and a 52 week high of C$112.96. The firm has a market cap of C$90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4993354 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total transaction of C$1,556,427.27. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

