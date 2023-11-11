Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

